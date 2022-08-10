Left Menu

Physical education teacher dead in road accident

A 54-year-old physical education teacher died on Wednesday morning in a road accident in east Delhis Shakarpur area, police said.Information about the accident involving a bus and a scooty was received around 8.30 am, a senior police officer said.On reaching the spot, police found the body of the victim and the damaged scooty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:21 IST
Physical education teacher dead in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old physical education teacher died on Wednesday morning in a road accident in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said.

Information about the accident involving a bus and a scooty was received around 8.30 am, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of the victim and the damaged scooty. The deceased was identified as Devdutt Sharma of Ram Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

A crime team inspected the spot, and the body was shifted to a mortuary, the DCP said.

Bus driver Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mamura village in Noida Sector-66, has been apprehended and appropriate legal action is being initiated, the police said. Sharma was a teacher at a private school in the New Friends Colony area, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022