IAF chief visits Gandhinagar-based national forensic sciences university

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) here in Gujarat to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaboration on fields of mutual interest, an official said.

''This maiden visit of Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was planned to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaborations in academics, research, training, consultancy and other fields of mutual interest of national security for our defence forces,'' said NFSU Vice Chancellor JM Vyas.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief visited various state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities such as the Centre for Futuristic Defense Studies (CFDS), Forensic Psychology Laboratory, Ballistics Research and Testing Centre (BRTC), etc., stated a release issued by the NFSU.

''The Air Chief was impressed with the unique facilities, high-end technologies and sensitive projects that are undertaken in such a short period at this world's first and only Forensic Sciences University,'' it said.

The IAF chief was accompanied by the AOC-in-C, South Western Air Command Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Asst. Chief of Air Staff, Education, Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, and senior officers.

