Physical education teacher killed in Delhi road crash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old physical education teacher died on Wednesday morning in a road accident near east Delhi's Akshardham flyover area, police said.

Information about the accident involving a bus and a scooty was received around 8.30 am, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of the victim and the damaged scooty. The deceased was identified as Devdutt Sharma of Ram Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

A crime team inspected the spot, and the body was shifted to a mortuary, the DCP said.

Bus driver Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mamura village in Noida Sector-66, has been apprehended and appropriate legal action is being initiated, the police said.

Sharma was a teacher at a private school in the New Friends Colony area, they added.

Pranoot Sharma, the son of Devdutt, said he received information regarding the accident and rushed to the hospital.

''My father used to ride the vehicle responsibly, but still I used to worry about his safety as the stretch is very busy, especially during the peak hours. We used to talk in the evening as he would leave early for the school,'' said Pranoot, an advocate.

