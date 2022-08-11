First govt naturopathy centre in Uttar Pradesh may soon come up in Varanasi

A proposal to open Uttar Pradesh's first government naturopathy centre at Chaubepur area of Varanasi has been prepared by the state AYUSH department and the draft has been sent to the Centre for approval.

Land for the naturopathy centre has been identified in Chaubepur, Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Daya Shankar Mishra (Dayalu) told PTI on Thursday. Apart from this, the state government has set a target of opening 12,500 AYUSH wellness centres and is preparing to open 1600 AYUSH wellness centres by 2025. Out of this 500 centres have already been established, he said.

The minister said his department has started nine hospitals with 50 beds in different districts including Varanasi, Amethi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar etc. These are integrated hospitals where treatment is given by methods of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani, he said.

He said government wants people to come forward to help open AYUSH hospitals and those who have one acre or less land should donate it to build the hospitals. The government will open such hospitals in the name of the parents or grandparents of the land owners, he said.

Till now two dozen land proposals for this have been received from different districts of the state, which are being considered for opening AYUSH hospitals. With this initiative, land will be available for hospitals and the names of the ancestors of the land givers will also become immortal, he said.

The minister noted that during the pandemic people understood the importance of Ayurveda and now people are taking refuge in it for the treatment of lifestyle diseases.PTI RAJ SAB DV DV

