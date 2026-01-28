Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Woman's Body in Amethi
The body of an unidentified woman, around 50 years old, was found near a drain in Kamrauli, Amethi. Authorities are trying to identify her using social media and other sources. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigations are in progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified woman's body, approximately aged 50, was discovered near a drain in the Kamrauli area of Amethi district on Wednesday.
Villagers had alerted authorities about the corpse, which was found 50 meters from the Lucknow-Varanasi highway near Utelwa village. Law enforcement swiftly arrived to recover the body.
Kamrauli Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar stated that efforts are underway to ascertain her identity via local cooperation and social media. The body is currently undergoing post-mortem examination as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)