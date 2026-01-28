Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Woman's Body in Amethi

An unidentified woman's body, approximately aged 50, was discovered near a drain in the Kamrauli area of Amethi district on Wednesday.

Villagers had alerted authorities about the corpse, which was found 50 meters from the Lucknow-Varanasi highway near Utelwa village. Law enforcement swiftly arrived to recover the body.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar stated that efforts are underway to ascertain her identity via local cooperation and social media. The body is currently undergoing post-mortem examination as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)