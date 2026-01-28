Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Woman's Body in Amethi

The body of an unidentified woman, around 50 years old, was found near a drain in Kamrauli, Amethi. Authorities are trying to identify her using social media and other sources. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigations are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:47 IST
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Unidentified Woman's Body in Amethi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman's body, approximately aged 50, was discovered near a drain in the Kamrauli area of Amethi district on Wednesday.

Villagers had alerted authorities about the corpse, which was found 50 meters from the Lucknow-Varanasi highway near Utelwa village. Law enforcement swiftly arrived to recover the body.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar stated that efforts are underway to ascertain her identity via local cooperation and social media. The body is currently undergoing post-mortem examination as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026