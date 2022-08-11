Left Menu

Himanta fetes CWG gold medalist Nayanmoni

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:25 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised all assistance to Nayanmoni Saikia, a member of the women's team that clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games in the Lawn Bowls category, according to an official release here.

Felicitating the player at his office here, Sarma lauded her indomitable spirit that led to her bringing glory and pride to the nation and the state, the release said.

The chief minister assured her of all assistance and co-operation from the government in her endeavour to reach greater heights in sports.

Nayanmoni shared her journey to being a champion in lawn bowls and her experience at Birmingham.

She was accompanied by her husband Bhaskar Jyoti Gohain and daughter Tanaya.

Mridul Borgohain, a member of the men's lawn bowls team that represented the country in the Commonwealth Games, was also present there on the occasion.

