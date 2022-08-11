Hooda slams Haryana govt over vacant posts of schoolteacher

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday attacked the state's BJP-JJP government for not recruiting schoolteachers, claiming their 38,000 posts are lying vacant.

On one side young children are being forced to go on a hunger strike over the appointment of teachers in their schools, on the other the youth is running pillar to post for recruitment, he said.

''But the government is neither ready to listen to them nor recruit teachers,'' Hooda said in a statement here. Hooda said the government has proved to be a ''failure'' on every front, including education and health. ''There are no teachers in the schools and there are no doctors in hospitals. There are 10,000 vacant posts in the health department but the government does not want to give employment to the youth,'' said the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly. ''This is the reason why the state is facing 26.9 per cent unemployment according to a CMIE data. Haryana's unemployment rate is 37 per cent higher than the national average,'' he claimed.

Hooda also took a swipe at the BJP government over an incident in Karnal where a depot holder was allegedly found forcing the ration card holders to mandatorily buy the national flag to get their ration. ''Forcibly selling flags for Rs 20 to the poor through depot holders is absolutely condemnable,'' he stated. The former CM blamed the government's alleged negligence for the waterlogging problem across the state. ''The government did not get the drains and sewerage system cleaned in time and farmers and the general public have to suffer because of this callous attitude. The government should compensate them for the loss caused due to waterlogging,'' he said.

On the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Hooda reiterated that this scheme is neither in the interest of the youth nor the country. ''The strength of the Army has already come down from 14 to 12 lakh due to non-recruitment during the COVID-19 period. This will come down to half in the coming few years because of the Agnipath scheme. In view of the challenges faced by such a vast country, reducing the strength of the Army can prove to be dangerous,'' he said.

On the relationship between the BJP and the JJP, Hooda said it is an alliance for ''narrow selfish interests, and not driven by any development agenda''. ''Instead of public welfare and service, those in power are engaged in serving themselves. This is the reason why corruption is at its peak in the state today,'' he said. ''People of the state are looking towards the Congress as an alternative. The coming government in the state will be of the Congress because every section of the state is unhappy with the coalition government and believe they have come to power by deception,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)