Punjab CM Mann warns educational institutes of stern action for withholding degrees of SC students

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said strict action will be taken against educational institutes that withhold degrees of Scheduled Caste students.

In a statement, Mann also said payment of funds under the post matric scholarship scheme is a matter between the state government and the educational institutions.

The students from the underprivileged and weaker sections of society have nothing to do with this and they should not suffer at any cost, he added.

"Take severest of severe action against educational institutions indulging in such tantrums to ruin the future of SC students and ensure that the degree of not even a single student is withheld by any educational institute" said the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

''It is a cynical move on the part of educational institutions to act in such a shameful manner. It also reflects the myopic mindset of some educational institutions which are trying to create barriers in the way of SC students," said Mann.

Stern action should be taken against erring educational institutes resorting to such tactics, he added.

