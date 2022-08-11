Left Menu

Minor alleges rape by maternal uncle

He raped her again on August 7 in afternoon, police said citing the complaint.Based on the complaint of the girl, a Class 11 student hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act at Bhondsi police station. Police said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:23 IST
Minor alleges rape by maternal uncle
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle here, police said on Thursday.

According to the minor's complaint, on July 10, her maternal uncle called her to his home in Bhondsi area, where he lives with his wife and son, to learn sewing.

On the night of July 28, the maternal uncle entered her room and raped her. He raped her again on August 7 in afternoon, police said citing the complaint.

Based on the complaint of the girl, a Class 11 student hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bhondsi police station. Police said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law. PTI COR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022