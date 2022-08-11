Minor alleges rape by maternal uncle

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle here, police said on Thursday.

According to the minor's complaint, on July 10, her maternal uncle called her to his home in Bhondsi area, where he lives with his wife and son, to learn sewing.

On the night of July 28, the maternal uncle entered her room and raped her. He raped her again on August 7 in afternoon, police said citing the complaint.

Based on the complaint of the girl, a Class 11 student hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bhondsi police station. Police said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law. PTI COR CK

