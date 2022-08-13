CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate choice city for exam centre

Left Menu

The Central Universities Entrance Test-UG for over 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said Saturday.The fourth phase of the CUET for admission in undergraduate courses was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.According to the the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Universities Entrance Test-UG for over 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said Saturday.

The fourth phase of the CUET for admission in undergraduate courses was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

According to the the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam split into six phases.

''The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. the NTA (National Testing Agency) has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced,'' UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

''It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination,'' he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of ''sabotage''.

''The NTA has also received some e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during previous phase as well as requests for change of date, centre, city and re-examination. Such requests are being examined on case-to-case basis using audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, the candidates will be appearing on August 30,'' the UGC Chief said.

The exam in second and third phase was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

