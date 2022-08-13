Left Menu

Vande Mataram chant by school students gave me goosebumps : Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma had his goosebump moment on Saturday on hearing school students chant Vande Mataram, the Assam chief minister, who participated in a Prabhat Pheri morning march along with them as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:13 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma had his goosebump moment on Saturday on hearing school students chant 'Vande Mataram', the Assam chief minister, who participated in a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (morning march) along with them as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Sarma marched through the streets of Guwahati and the general people joined him in the procession.

“Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay”, the chief minister tweeted. “Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!” he posted on the micro blogging site later. Civil and police administration across Assam, along with schools and colleges, have organised different programmes, including rallies and competitions as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Dhubri district administration organised a ‘Tiranga boat rally’ on Brahmaputra river in collaboration with the police and BSF.

Dhubri deputy commissioner Anbamuthan MP organised the boat rally to create awareness among people living in the char areas (sandbars) to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

The rally by 75 machine boats started from Dhubri Kachari Ghat to Chalakura Char and terminated at Kachari Ghat, an official release said.

The 75 machine boats were decorated with the Tricolour and balloons creating a spectacular view on the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra.

