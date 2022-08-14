Left Menu

IIT alumni donate Rs 3 crore for enhancing research capabilities

The class of 1978 from the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Madras has donated Rs 3 crore to their alma mater for enhancing research capabilities, officials said.The funding will be utilised to create Prakash Endowment in memory of Prakash Krishnaswamy, from the 1978 batch of the institute who later went to the Kansas State University in the United States of America USA.

The class of 1978 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has donated Rs 3 crore to their alma mater for enhancing research capabilities, officials said.

The funding will be utilised to create ''Prakash Endowment'' in memory of Prakash Krishnaswamy, from the 1978 batch of the institute who later went to the Kansas State University in the United States of America (USA). The Prakash Endowment will award the ''Prakash Externship'' that would fund young faculty members from IIT Madras to pursue research in the best laboratories across the world for a few months. According to Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, the class of 1978 has been engaged with IIT Madras for a long time. ''We are grateful for this latest contribution that shows their love for their alma mater,'' he said.

Sharing their vision, the class of 1978, IIT Madras, said ''it is our joy to give back to our Alma matter that gave us so much and made us what we are today''.

The class of 1978 made their Ruby Reunion contribution of Rs 3 Crore through a cheque presented to V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

