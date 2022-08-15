Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:51 IST
HP: CM Thakur assures release of employees' arrears, policy for pre-primary education
Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced his government will formulate a policy for pre-primary education and recruit teachers accordingly.

He was addressing a state-level function at Sarahan in Sirmour district after hoisting the national flag and taking salute from contingents of the state police, home guards, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme.

On the occasion, Thakur also announced to release the first installment of arrears to state employees and pensioners under the revised pay scheme, which is due to them from January 1, 2016.

The state government will set aside Rs 1,000 crore for this purpose. This will benefit about 2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners, he said.

The chief minister also announced a revised pay package for employees of the Zila Parishad cadre and said this will help about 4,000 employees.

To benefit farmers, Thakur said his government will move a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to vacate the stay on the felling of 'khair' trees (acacia katechu).

