$14.9m allocated to upgrade Māori boarding schools

The four Māori boarding schools play a significant role in the development of future Māori leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:24 IST
The funding allocation for each school was determined with an emphasis on resolving critical infrastructure issues. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson today announced the allocation of the remaining $14.9 million of the $20 million Budget 2021 investment into the Māori Boarding Schools initiative.

The four Māori boarding schools play a significant role in the development of future Māori leaders. They have been long-standing, staunch advocates of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, kapa haka, and other aspects of te ao Māori.

The funding allocation for each school was determined with an emphasis on resolving critical infrastructure issues. Each school needed significant work to ensure a healthy and safe learning environment in line with current regulations. Accordingly, each school will receive the following investment:

St Joseph Māori Girls' College - $6.2 million

Hato Pāora College - $2.7 million

Te Aute College - $5.0 million

Hukarere Girls' College - $981,300

"These kura are iconic Māori institutions that have produced eminent Māori leaders such as Tā Apirana Ngāta, Tā Peter Te Rangi Hīroa Buck and Dame Whina Cooper, and countless other leaders in our communities and iwi,' Willie Jackson said.

The initiative contributes to government policies and work programmes such as Tau Mai Te Reo, the Māori language education strategy; and Te Pae Tawhiti (WAI 262).

"Upgrading the critical facilities for these kura is crucial to ensuring they can continue to nurture rangatahi Māori leaders and provide quality education,' Willie Jackson said.

NB:

Previous payments of $2,337,000 were made in 2021/22 to Hato Pāora and St Joseph's as part of the initiative to address urgent works.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

