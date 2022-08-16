Left Menu

DU's Executive Council to meet on Aug 18; FYUP syllabi, new admission process on agenda

It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test CUET scores.According to the agenda, the Executive Council will also deliberate on the recommendations of the Skill Enhancement Courses SEC Committee regarding 43 courses to be implemented from academic year 2022-23 under UGCF.

DU's Executive Council to meet on Aug 18; FYUP syllabi, new admission process on agenda
Delhi University's highest decision-making body -- Executive Council -- is slated to meet Thursday to decide on a slew of issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes and new admission process through CUET scores. The Executive Council will also hold discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh in July, according to the meeting's agenda accessed by PTI.

In its last meeting on August 3, the academic council of DU approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). It also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

According to the agenda, the Executive Council will also deliberate on the recommendations of the Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) Committee regarding 43 courses to be implemented from academic year 2022-23 under UGCF. Besides, the resolution for the approval of 24 value addition courses to start from this academic year will also be on the table. The Executive Council will also consider certain recommendations made by the academic council for draft amendments during its last meeting. The academic council had suggested that given the special needs of the students with disability, suitable modifications to be made in the curriculum, mode of instruction and assessment.

The academic council members also decided that the members of the committee can submit their suggestions or comments to the vice-chancellor at any stage for the betterment of the content of the syllabi.

The Executive Council will decide whether the vice-chancellor is authorised to make suitable modifications/ addition to these syllabi and to frame the guidelines for a mode of instruction/assessment and examination.

