Left Menu

Maha govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:19 IST
Maha govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, it said.

Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.

It is part of the Union government's Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.

"Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem," the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022