17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by Delhi govt departments: Officials

There are a total of 17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by various departments of the Delhi government, out of which requisition has been sent to hiring agencies UPSC and DSSSB for filling up 10,980 posts, officials said on Tuesday.The departments are yet to send the requisition to the Union Public Service Commission UPSC and the Delhi Subordinates Services Selection Board DSSSB to fill up the remaining 6,276 vacancies in A, B and C group services, they said.The vacancies in different categories of services at various departments include 1,518A, 8,902B and 6,836C.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:19 IST
17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by Delhi govt departments: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There are a total of 17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by various departments of the Delhi government, out of which requisition has been sent to hiring agencies UPSC and DSSSB for filling up 10,980 posts, officials said on Tuesday.

The departments are yet to send the requisition to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Delhi Subordinates Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill up the remaining 6,276 vacancies in A, B and C group services, they said.

The vacancies in different categories of services at various departments include 1,518(A), 8,902(B) and 6,836(C). Filling up the vacant posts is a crucial exercise for ensuring efficient discharge of functions of a department and timely delivery of public services. The services department, on the directions of Chief Secretary (Delhi) Naresh Kumar, had collected and collated data of vacant direct recruitment posts in all categories in different departments of the city government.

Kumar, after taking note of the vacancies, had ordered that all departments with vacant direct recruitment posts would send requisitions within three months for filling up the posts to DSSSB/UPSC, officials said.

The heads of departments will furnish a certificate to services department within three months that all the requisitions have been made to the recruitment agency, said an order issued earlier by the services department.

Further, the posts which have not been filled for more than two years would be considered as ''deemed abolished'' whereas, the newly created posts not filled for more than three years from the date of creation would also be considered as ''deemed abolished, it said.

The departments will after ascertaining their requirement, take action for revival of these posts by referring the proposals to Administrative Reforms Department by following due process. The exercise to fill these posts will be undertaken by these departments subsequent to the approval for doing so by the competent authority, added the order. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

