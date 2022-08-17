Dept commences process to appoint principal to Coastal TVET College

Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has reached a mutual agreement with the Coastal TVET College Administrator Ndoda Biyela to bring to a close the period of administration by the end of August 2022.

The Department of Higher Education and Training said it has commenced the process to appoint a permanent college principal to bring certainty and stability to the college.

"An acting principal will be appointed as from next month while finalising the appointment of a permanent principal, a process that is at an advanced stage," the statement read on Wednesday.

The Minister appointed Biyela as an administrator at Coastal TVET College on 1 December 2020 to execute both the functions of governance and management.

This was after corruption allegations emerged and a damning audit report by the Auditor General.

The issues of concern included alleged maladministration, looting and financial maladministration; unfilled posts, poor audit outcomes, ineffective internal controls and low academic throughput rates.

"The Minister has noted several concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. All these matters will be addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management."

Meanwhile, Nzimande thanked all stakeholders including staff members, labour unions and students for working with the administrator in ensuring the academic project is not compromised.

"Minister Nzimande wishes to thank the administrator for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)