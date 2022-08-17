Rajasthan: Govt school principal gets notice over casual dress

A government school principal in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has been issued a show cause notice for allegedly wearing a casual dress against the code of conduct during an event held on the eve of Independence Day. Ashok Kumar Nagora, principal of Swami Vivekanand Model School, Pokran, had gone with his daughter to attend the event held at another government school. He was wearing T-shirt and track pants to which officials present their objected, sources said.

On Tuesday, the chief block education officer issued show cause notice to Nagora after a minister and other administrative officials raised the matter. The school principal has been asked to submit his reply within three days for wearing the ''indecent'' dress, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)