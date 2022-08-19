Left Menu

Angiveer rally: 14 aspirants caught using fake documents

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen cases of aspirants allegedly using fake documents have been found during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar. The cases were detected on Friday, an official statement said here.

It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.

These cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process and strict action will be initiated against such fraudsters, said the statement.

A large number of aspirants are taking part in the recruitment rally which began in Hisar under the Agnipath scheme on August 12.

