Senior Gauhati University official suspended due to delay in result declaration

The controller of examinations of Gauhati University, Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, has been suspended with immediate effect for “anomaly and delay” in declaration of undergraduate test results, an official order said.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him, it said.

The order was issued by the registrar and disciplinary authority of the varsity, Dr H K Nath, on Thursday.

The decision was taken due to “anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the undergraduate examinations” of the varsity in 2022, it said.

