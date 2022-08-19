Next state budget to be dedicated to youth, students: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state's next budget will be dedicated to the youth and students while over one crore women will be given smartphones. The Gehlot government will be presenting its last budget next year, when the state will be going to the Assembly polls.

Gehlot, who was addressing the 'Digifest' programme at Birla Auditorium here, also appealed to the youth and students to give suggestions and said their views will be included in the budget announcements. The chief minister said for the current financial year, three per cent of the budget was kept for the information technology sector.

The future of the state is very bright and today all prestigious institutes, including IITs and AIIMS are here, the chief minister said. He said Rajasthan is the first state in the country where medical colleges have been opened in 30 of its 33 districts.

English-medium government schools are being opened in the state and they are showing good results, he said.

Gehlot said 1.35 crore women will be given smartphones, with free Internet facility for three years.

The chief minister also said the state government has given free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to 1.35 crore families under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Yojana.

Later, in a conversation with reporters, Gehlot called the Internet and mobile phone technology a revolution and said Rajasthan will not be left behind. He said the youth will get full opportunities to move forward. Be it a startup, IT and e-governance initiative, Rajasthan will be the frontrunner in the country, he claimed.

He accused leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of not mentioning the contribution of former prime ministers in the development of the country. ''The NDA government has taken an oath that they will not mention the names of former prime ministers, their achievements. It is their loss only. People understand everything as it is an internet era.'' PTI AG RDK RDK

