Maha: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

As many as 222 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai and 64 in Thane city, civic officials said on Saturday.

In Thane city, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, 12 out of the 64 injured are being treated at hospitals, officials said, adding that all of them are out of danger.

In Mumbai, 197 injured 'Govindas' were discharged after treatment. The condition of 25 others admitted to hospitals is stable, they said. Of the 222 injured participants, the highest 58 Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM Hospital, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital and 17 at Cooper Hospital.

Civic-run Nair Hospital treated 12 'Govindas', Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital 10, Poddar Hospital 9, Bhabha Hospital 8, and Shatabdi Hospital treated 4 participants.

Officials said that most of the Govindas suffered injuries to their hands and legs following a fall while forming human pyramids. A civic official said many Govindas were also treated at various state-run hospitals in Mumbai, including 15 at GT Hospital, and five each at Saint George Hospital and the JJ Hospital.

Several Govindas were also treated at private hospitals like Bombay Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Nanavati Hospital, among others, for their injuries.

The Maharashtra government had directed government-run hospitals to treat the injured members of Govinda teams for free.

To mark Janmashtami on Friday, Govinda squads built human pyramids to reach and break 'dahi handis' or earthen pots containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground.

Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in various cities, mainly in Mumbai and Thane. Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, ''A total of 64 participants suffered injuries while forming human pyramids as part of Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday. Most of the injured were provided treatment by the medical teams present on the spot.'' While nine of the injured are being treated at Kalwa Civic Hospital, two others are undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital, and one at Kaushalya Hospital, he said.

''All of them are out of danger and recovering,'' Sawant said.

On Thursday, CM Shinde told the Legislative Assembly that the government had decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Participants or their families will also be provided compensation if the participants suffer injuries while forming human pyramids, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)