UP govt appoints ex-UGC chairman as education advisor
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh as its advisor on education, a spokesperson said.
Prof Singh was UGC chairperson from 2018-2021.
Singh has also served as vice-chancellor of the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (Banaras Hindu University), Dr HS Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (MP) and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore (MP).
He has also worked as director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for salvage action caused the deviation: ISRO update on SSLV.
Satellites no longer usable after deviation: ISRO on its maiden SSLV mission
CAG suggests devising SOP for scrutiny assessment of cases in gems and jewellery sector
Bihar JDU-BJP rift: Congress, Left leaders converge for RJD meeting at Rabri Devi's residence
Japan's Toshiba boosts profit on devices, auto sector demand