Left Menu

Demonstration at Jantar Mantar for separate Mithila state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:32 IST
Demonstration at Jantar Mantar for separate Mithila state
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A students union organised a demonstration here on Sunday to press for a separate Mithila state carved out of Bihar, claiming the socially and culturally rich region in the north of the state has been ''neglected'' by successive governments.

The Mithila Students Union (MSU) programme at the Jantar Mantar was attended by hundreds of its activists, some of whom had come from Bihar, while some had gathered at the venue from different parts of Delhi.

''The Mithila region in north Bihar is extremely backward,'' said MSU founder president Anup Maithil, who changed his second name from Chaudhary to stress the importance he attaches to the cause.

''If Gujarat, which is home to six crore people, can have an Indian Institute of Technology, a National Institute of Technology, IIIT, a central university, why not Mithila which also has six crore population,'' he told the gathering in Maithili.

He also said the MSU will launch a door-to-door awareness campaign later this year, and urged people to donate money for the exercise.

Anup said the outfit wants to pressure the central government in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Bihar government before the 2025 state elections.

''No government has done anything for the development of the Mithila region,'' he alleged.

Neeraj Bhardwaj (22), who had come from Darbhanga to attend the demonstration, said he joined the protest as he felt governments in the state have not paid enough attention to the development of the region.

''If they had why is that the Mithila region is ravaged by floods year after year? The only hospital the region has is the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, and even that gets submerged after average rains,'' he said.

''Bihar is our fake and false identity. We are not Biharis, we are Maithil,'' he said.

Ravi Ranjan (31), who is from Bihar and who works at the Delhi airport, said the poor in the region are unable to end their plight because they are hit by floods every year.

''And what does the government do? It pays just Rs 6,000 for every damaged house,'' he said.

The gathering also raised slogans in support of a separate Mithila state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022