UP: Freedom fighter's picture replaced with BJP leaders' on college board; restored after protest

When PTI spoke to Kushwaha, she said when she came to know about the protest she went to the college and got the board replaced.She went on to allege that it was a conspiracy of her rivals. She said the board was replaced mistakenly by a contractor.

Students of Gurukul Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya along with relatives of freedom fighter Satyadev Shastri sat on a protest here after a board bearing the picture of the freedom fighter at the varsity entrance was replaced with one carrying pictures of the Prime Minister and a local BJP leader.

The protesters alleged that the board was put up at the indication of Salona Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Tilhar, whose picture, along with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's, was on the board.

Principal of Gurukul College Dharna Yagiki told PTI on Monday that students of the college and relatives of freedom fighter Satyadev Shastri sat on a protest demanding that the board with MLA's picture be replaced with the original board. When PTI spoke to Kushwaha, she said when she came to know about the protest she went to the college and got the board replaced.

She went on to allege that it was a conspiracy of her rivals. She said the board was replaced mistakenly by a contractor. The protest was called off after the board was replaced with the original.

