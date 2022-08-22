3RD ODI, Scoreboard: IND vs ZIM

Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe here on Monday.

India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Sean Williams b Brad Evans 40 KL Rahul b Brad Evans 30 Shubman Gill c Innocent Kaia b Brad Evans 130 Ishan Kishan run out (Munyonga) 50 Deepak Hooda b Brad Evans 1 Sanju Samson c T Kaitano b L Jongwe 15 Axar Patel c Raza b Nyauchi 1 Shardul Thakur c Nyauchi b Brad Evans 9 Deepak Chahar not out 1 Kuldeep Yadav not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, W-8, NB-1) 10 Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs) 289 Fall of Wickets: 63-1, 84-2, 224-3, 227-4, 256-5, 256-5, 272-6, 282-7, 286-8.

Bowler: Richard Ngarava 9-0-58-0, Victor Nyauchi 10-1-48-1, Brad Evans 10-0-54-5, Sikandar Raza 10-1-39-0, Luke Jongwe 5-0-49-1, Sean Williams 5-0-30-0, Tony Munyonga 1-0-10-0. (MORE)

