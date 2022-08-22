Maha contemplating setting up medical service commission to fill govt college vacancies: Minister

The state government is contemplating to set up the Maharashtra Medical Service Commission to fill vacancies in government medical colleges, Medical Education minister Girish Mahajan said on Monday. The minister, who was responding to a question in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said the state has 22 government medical colleges.

Of the 490 sanctioned posts of professors, 322 have been filled, while 920 of the 1,126 sanctioned posts for associate professors have been filled, he said, adding that the state has 1,765 assistant professors and 941 are vacant.

''We are contemplating establishing a Maharashtra Medical Service Commission to fill vacant posts,'' Mahajan said in the Legislative Council.

After communication with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the minister said he was informed the filling of vacancies will be expedited by August 30.

