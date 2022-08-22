Left Menu

Maha contemplating setting up medical service commission to fill govt college vacancies: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:47 IST
Maha contemplating setting up medical service commission to fill govt college vacancies: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The state government is contemplating to set up the Maharashtra Medical Service Commission to fill vacancies in government medical colleges, Medical Education minister Girish Mahajan said on Monday. The minister, who was responding to a question in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said the state has 22 government medical colleges.

Of the 490 sanctioned posts of professors, 322 have been filled, while 920 of the 1,126 sanctioned posts for associate professors have been filled, he said, adding that the state has 1,765 assistant professors and 941 are vacant.

''We are contemplating establishing a Maharashtra Medical Service Commission to fill vacant posts,'' Mahajan said in the Legislative Council.

After communication with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the minister said he was informed the filling of vacancies will be expedited by August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022