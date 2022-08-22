Left Menu

Security roughed up our people for protest on campus: ABVP JNU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:58 IST
Over a dozen students were injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at JNU roughed them up for protesting on campus, ABVP claimed.

The students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.

''Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration,'' ABVP activist Ambuj said.

Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

