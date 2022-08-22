Security roughed up our people for protest on campus: ABVP JNU
Over a dozen students were injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at JNU roughed them up for protesting on campus, ABVP claimed.
The students were staging a protest on the campus alleging that they have not received their fellowship in over a year, a member from the RSS-backed student group said.
''Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration,'' ABVP activist Ambuj said.
Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
