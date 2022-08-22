Ayush Gupta takes charge as Director (Human Resources), GAIL
- India
Ayush Gupta on Monday took over as Director (Human Resources) of GAIL (India) Limited, the nation's largest gas utility.
Prior to this, he was chief general manager (human resource development) in the organization, GAIL said in a statement.
An Electrical Engineer from IIT Roorkee an MBA in Operations Management, Gupta has over 30 years of experience in the fields of training and human resource development, talent acquisition, leadership development, performance management, HRD initiatives, project management, and operations and maintenance.
He is also on the Board of Directors of GAIL Gas Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL.
