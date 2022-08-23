16 posts of DSP will get upgraded to Additional Superintendent of Police: HP CM Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has decided to upgrade 16 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police to Additional Superintendent of Police.
While addressing a meeting of Himachal Pradesh Police Service Officers here on Monday evening, Thakur also announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh Police officers has been increased to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 3,675 per annum.
The chief minister said the move of upgrading the DSP posts will go a long way in removing promotional stagnation in the force.
