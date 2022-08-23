RailTel signs MoU with Haryana university to provide ICT services

RailTel has signed an MoU with a Haryana’s state university to provide various information and communications technology (ICT) services, the Rail PSU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, located in Murthal, Sonipat, the statement said.

Under the MoU, there will be long term collaboration between the two parties to provide various ICT services like campus management, national knowledge network connectivity, creation of Wi-Fi hotspots, HD CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based identity services, data center, and supply and management of ICT equipment, among others.

RailTel will also help with e-office managed services, digital signature, online counselling management for admissions, etc. “These ICT services will enable university students and teachers to connect with external world in the area of education and research, and will facilitate creation of state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure in the university, imparting of quality education and promotion of technology enabled learning,” RailTel said.

Talking about it, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, said, “Education Sector has been a focus area for RailTel as the Education Institutions can play a vital role in digital transformation of the country. Many private, state and Central Government universities, colleges / institutions across the country are already on our client list and this MoU with Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology is another giant step towards digital revolution in India.” Presently, RailTel is already providing various ICT services across the state of Haryana to various government institutions like Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram; National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal; Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak; National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra; National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Karnal; Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak; State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak; Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind; and various DC offices. RailTel is also managing various day to day operations of State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for Haryana under Hartron for last seven years.PTI ASG NB KVK KVK

