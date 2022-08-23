Left Menu

Teen girl ends life by jumping in front of moving train

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-08-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 19:22 IST
A 16-year-old student ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train at the Babuganj railway crossing under the Kunda Kotwali police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ritu Yadav (16), SHO of Kunda Kotwali police station Pradeep Singh said.

The girl had left for her school on a bicycle on Tuesday morning, Singh said. The reason behind such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

