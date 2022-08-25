Left Menu

Jaishankar co-chairs Joint Commission Meeting with Brazilian FM, discusses cooperation in defense, petroleum sectors

India and Brazil have made discernible progress in their bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he held comprehensive discussions with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca, on stepping up cooperation in key sectors like defense, counter-terrorism, space, trade, petroleum, and pharma. Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his maiden official visit to three Latin American countries, also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation after co-chairing the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting JCM with Franca.Co-chaired 8th IndiaBrazil Joint Commission Meeting with FM Carlos Franca.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:15 IST
Jaishankar co-chairs Joint Commission Meeting with Brazilian FM, discusses cooperation in defense, petroleum sectors
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India and Brazil have made ''discernible progress'' in their bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he held comprehensive discussions with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca, on stepping up cooperation in key sectors like defence, counter-terrorism, space, trade, petroleum and pharma.

Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his maiden official visit to three Latin American countries, also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation after co-chairing the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Franca.

''Co-chaired 8th #IndiaBrazil Joint Commission Meeting with FM Carlos Franca. Comprehensive discussions covered trade &investments, petroleum, biofuels, edible oils & minerals, health, pharma, traditional medicine, S&T, Agri & livestock, space, defence, counter-terrorism & consular domains,'' Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

''Agreements signed in the fields of broadcasting and taxation. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict,'' he tweeted.

He also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

''I am really happy to know that in the last few years, there has been discernible progress in our bilateral cooperation. It is visible in our trade, going to its highest ever level. We have crossed a turnover of USD 12 billion,'' he said.

''It is also visible in new investments made both by the private sector as well as by our state-owned companies in a very wide range of areas,'' Jaishankar said after signing the agreements.

He further said that the agreements that were signed between India and Brazil on Wednesday would further contribute to economic cooperation and expressed confidence that the JCM would help carry forward the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar also had a conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil.

''A great conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil. Conveyed warm birthday greetings. Discussed the strengthening of our economic cooperation to meet contemporary global challenges. Appreciated his insights and valued his warm sentiments for India,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He also addressed young diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute.

''Shared with them (diplomats) the opportunities and challenges that shape the diplomatic profession now. Confident that they will contribute to the rich heritage of Brazilian diplomatic skills,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''A very productive day in Brasilia. Thank the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Labour and Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs for joining us at the Ambassador's reception.'' This is Jaishankar's first-ever official visit to South America. He has already visited Paraguay. The minister is now scheduled to visit Argentina. India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, have been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with USD 1.8 trillion economies.

Jaishankar's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with India's partners in Latin America, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his trip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022