Delegation from India on 5-day visit to Israel to understand their school education model

The delegation will visit a wide range of institutions including the Ministry of Education, Israel Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute Taasiyeda Peres Center for Peace and Innovation Start-up Nation Central, MINDCET and Shimon Peres High School.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:07 IST
A 24-member delegation of top educationists from across India is on a five-day visit to Israel to understand their school education model and pedagogical tools.

The visit, which will conclude on August 26, has been organised by FICCI ARISE, a collegium of stakeholders aimed at promoting quality education, with support from the Foreign Trade Administration, Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Embassy of Israel.

The visit is aimed at understanding and experiencing the Israeli model of education system in the K-12 space and gaining exposure to the dynamic and flexible policies, pedagogical tools and models using cutting-edge tech like data analytics, artificial intelligence and design thinking to prepare students for the 21st century needs.

''In India, we have done excellent work in ensuring access to school education to the remotest rural pockets. The bigger challenge today is to ensure outcome-based learning and accountability of stakeholders through ethical reporting of data. This is possible only through intelligent use of technology,'' said FICCI ARISE chairman Shishir Jaipuria.

''We also need to learn how Israel has effectively mainstreamed entrepreneurship education into School Education thereby giving the advantage of early mentoring and skilling of students.

''This visit to Israel will provide exposure to the policy framework for multiple models of excellent quality education being delivered by the Israeli K-12 segment,'' he added. ''The delegation will visit a wide range of institutions including the Ministry of Education, Israel; Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute; Taasiyeda; Peres Center for Peace and Innovation; Start-up Nation Central, MINDCET and Shimon Peres High School.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

