Website launched for IIT-M aspirants

Those appearing for JEE can attend the events and ask questions to the director and the alumni present, a release said.There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10-11.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have launched www.askiitm.com to clear doubts of IIT aspirants on a range of subjects such as placement, faculty, academics, and campus culture, the institute said on Friday. Visitors can browse the site and get information on questions already posted on the site or ask about their own. The website is an alumni-run initiative.

Calling upon JEE candidates to utilize the website, professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said though aspirants rely on social media, there is so much information that it is confusing.

"The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via askiitm," he said.

The site allows anyone to ask a question related to the institute, which would be answered within 48 hours by a group of alumni and student volunteers through email and/or Whatsapp. The new question would be available on the site for the benefit of others.

Speaking about it, professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said the alumni are best placed to answer questions about IIT-Madras since they have first-hand experience of both the institution as well as placements after graduation.

As part of the initiative, the IIT-Madras Alumni Association is hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4. Those appearing for JEE can attend the events and ask questions to the director and the alumni present, a release said.

There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10-11. Further details on the upcoming event can be accessed on the site. Amrit Vatsa, the creative director behind the project, says, "With askiitm, we hope to provide credible answers from an insider's perspective."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

