CM Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi govt's armed forces school

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Najafgarh here and asked students to imbibe the feeling of living and dying for the country.The school has state-of-the-art facilities and students will be trained according to entrance examination patterns of the various armed forces, he said.There was no sainik school in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 13:40 IST
Deli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Najafgarh here and asked students to imbibe the feeling of living and dying for the country.

The school has state-of-the-art facilities and students will be trained according to entrance examination patterns of the various armed forces, he said.

''There was no sainik school in Delhi. We began preparations a year back but did not know it would be ready in a year. I thank those who made this dream possible within one year on behalf of Delhi and the country,'' the chief minister said at the event.

Stressing that education and other facilities are free at the school, Kejriwal said he had always wanted an education system where the rich and the poor could study together.

He said retired officers would be invited to coach students.

''I interacted with students and found out that 80 to 90 per cent of them are from government schools, while 10 to 15 per cent are from private schools. There will be psychometric tests, personality development workshops, mock tests to prepare students for the armed forces,'' Kejriwal said.

He said the school was named after Bhagat Singh so that students could learn from his life.

''At the age of 23, he participated in the freedom struggle and gave his life. Today's youngsters at that age are worried about getting a girlfriend. You should imbibe his ideals and learn from his life,'' Kejriwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

