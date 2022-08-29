Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma undergoing treatment at Pune hospital: official
Former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hirans murder cases, remains admitted in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra, a Yerwada prison official said on Monday.
- Country:
- India
Former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder cases, remains admitted in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra, a Yerwada prison official said on Monday. The official said Sharma has been in the hospital for the last few days but his ailment and the nature of treatment are not known.
''He was sent to the Sassoon Hospital for some treatment and tests and admitted there. We do not know why he was admitted. We have written to the Sassoon Hospital to understand the reason behind Sharma's admission and the nature of the treatment,'' said Rani Bhosale, superintendent, the Yerwada Central Prison.
She said no reply has been received from the hospital authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 76th Independence Day with a Tricolour-infused picture
Dev Sharma and Smriti Kashyap starrer 'Aa Bhi Ja O Piya' all set to release on October 7
PGTI Players Championship 2022: Shamim Khan, Arjun Sharma rise to top in Round 2
President Murmu pays homage to former President Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary
Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri, Anand Sharma part of Pradesh Election Committee