Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma undergoing treatment at Pune hospital: official

Former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hirans murder cases, remains admitted in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra, a Yerwada prison official said on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:53 IST
Former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the 'Antilia' bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder cases, remains admitted in the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra, a Yerwada prison official said on Monday. The official said Sharma has been in the hospital for the last few days but his ailment and the nature of treatment are not known.

''He was sent to the Sassoon Hospital for some treatment and tests and admitted there. We do not know why he was admitted. We have written to the Sassoon Hospital to understand the reason behind Sharma's admission and the nature of the treatment,'' said Rani Bhosale, superintendent, the Yerwada Central Prison.

She said no reply has been received from the hospital authorities.

