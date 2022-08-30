Patnaik felicitates students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) for their excellent performance in Class 10, 12 and JEE-Main examinations.

The students of the three categories attended a function here at the Convention Centre of the Lok Sabha Bhavan, the state secretariat. The chief minister enquired about the experiences of the meritorious students in the model schools and wished them a bright future. The state has set up one iconic (OAV) each in all the 314 blocks of the state and one at Bhubaneswar, where the students are taught courses under CBSE with hostel facilities. The state has set up such model schools with an aim to impart quality education to the students, mostly hailing from rural areas. The schools have helped in enhancing the standard of students and provided better facilities to those from rural areas. School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash, Chairman of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), Upendra Tripathy, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra and CM’s private secretary VK Pandian were among those present at the event.

