Left Menu

Patnaik felicitates students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

The state has set up such model schools with an aim to impart quality education to the students, mostly hailing from rural areas. The schools have helped in enhancing the standard of students and provided better facilities to those from rural areas.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:33 IST
Patnaik felicitates students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) for their excellent performance in Class 10, 12 and JEE-Main examinations.

The students of the three categories attended a function here at the Convention Centre of the Lok Sabha Bhavan, the state secretariat. The chief minister enquired about the experiences of the meritorious students in the model schools and wished them a bright future. The state has set up one iconic (OAV) each in all the 314 blocks of the state and one at Bhubaneswar, where the students are taught courses under CBSE with hostel facilities. The state has set up such model schools with an aim to impart quality education to the students, mostly hailing from rural areas. The schools have helped in enhancing the standard of students and provided better facilities to those from rural areas. School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash, Chairman of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), Upendra Tripathy, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra and CM’s private secretary VK Pandian were among those present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022