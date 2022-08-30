Smart India Hackathon 2022 at Chitkara University Concludes

Chandigarh , Punjab, India (NewsVoir) The grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) held at Chitkara University in collaboration with Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Government of India concluded today. Chitkara University was selected as the nodal centre for this 5-day long Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 Hardware Edition. SIH is a nationwide initiative by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organizations. As part of AzadikaAmritMahotsav celebrations, the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education identified 75 higher educational institutes as nodal centers to host the SIH. Shri Kamal KishorYadav, IAS - Director (Information and Public relation) presided over the valedictory event as Chief guest and was accompanied by Dr.MadhuChitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, as the guest of honor. Mr.Nitin Kumar, appointed as Nodal Centre Head from Ministry of Education`s Innovation Cell was also present with the dignitaries. As many as 15 teams with 105 participants competed against 3 Problem Statements from the Ministry of Home Affairs at Chitkara University. Each Problem Statement had a winning amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75,000, and Rs. 50,000 were awarded to the winning teams. The winning teams were: Team Sky Strikers from BharatiVidyapeeth College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai, in the first place followed by Team DronacharyaYantramanav from Prathyusha Engineering College, Thiruvallur in second position. Team ECE Allrounders from Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad; and Team Jarvis Group from KLE Technological University, Hubballi, were the joint winners. This year, was also SIH Junior introduced for school students to build a culture of Innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level. In SIH Junior 2022, Team Pix Fuser from St. John`s High School Chandigarh and Team BCM Arya from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, were felicitated during the ceremony. Acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model,SIH inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students. It has beenconducted each year since 2017 in two formats- SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions for higher education students. Every year SIH is impacting lakhs of students and provides them a national platform to test their educational learnings in real-world problem-solving. It also aligns their interest toward Innovation and entrepreneurship. On the occasion, Dr.MadhuChitkara congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the organizing team headed by Dr. Sachin Ahuja - Director Research, CURIN and Mr.Varinder Singh - Project Manager, CURIN. About Chitkara University Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student “industry ready”. With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world. Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

