PTI | Etawah | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:01 IST
UP: Jail inmate cuts off private parts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old convict undergoing imprisonment for the offence of rape at the district jail here cut off his private parts on Tuesday, officials said.

Anil Kumar alias Annu (28), a resident of Jalaun district, has been admitted to the district hospital, Jail Superintendent Ram Dhani Singh said. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with a 2019 rape case, Singh said, adding that the inmate used a blade to cut off his private parts.

