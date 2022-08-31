Left Menu

Rural, tribal service to be mandatory for PG doctors in Andhra

Three more would be taken up under the National Infrastructure Pipeline scheme.The remaining nine were being set up with loan from Nabard.Director Health J Nivas and Director and AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Vinod Kumar were also present.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:59 IST
Rural, tribal service to be mandatory for PG doctors in Andhra
  • Country:
  • India

A one-year service in rural and tribal areas is to be made compulsory for post-graduate medical students who complete their course with government support.

“The government has taken a policy decision in this regard and necessary orders will be issued soon,” Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) M T Krishna Babu said.

Krishna Babu told reporters that about 400 students pursue post-graduate medical education with the government support in the State every year under Category-A.

“Initially, we wanted to make it compulsory for all post-graduates but now we have decided to restrict it to Category-A students only. This will ensure availability of adequate number of specialist doctors in rural and tribal areas,” the Principal Secretary said.

He said 3,726 doctors and specialists were recruited in the last two years, with specialists getting an extra 50 per cent pay and MBBS doctors 30 per cent.

“We are focused on improving health care services, particularly in rural and tribal areas. We will soon have one health hub in each district with specialist doctors,” he added.

Krishna Babu said five new medical colleges at Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam and Nandyal would start functioning in the State from the 2023-24 academic year.

In all, the State government has taken up 16 new medical colleges and the balance 11 would start functioning from 2024-25 academic year.

Three (at Paderu, Machilipatnam and Piduguralla) of the 16 new medical colleges were being funded by the Central government. Three more would be taken up under the National Infrastructure Pipeline scheme.

The remaining nine were being set up with loan from Nabard.

Director (Health) J Nivas and Director and AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Vinod Kumar were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022