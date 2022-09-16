Former USC water polo coach wins new U.S. college admissions scandal trial

A federal judge on Thursday set aside the conviction of a former University of Southern California water polo coach charged with participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme and ordered a new trial. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said the prosecution during closing arguments misstated what it needed to prove for jurors to find Jovan Vavic guilty of accepting bribes to help wealthy parents' children gain admission to USC.

Stephen Larson, Vavic's lawyer, in a statement said Talwani's decision "protects Coach Vavic from a wrongful conviction." Prosecutors had no immediate comment. Vavic's trial was the second to result from the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation, which exposed how wealthy parents went to extremes to secure spots for their children at schools like Stanford, Yale and USC.

They did so with the help of William "Rick" Singer, a California college admissions consultant who admitted in 2019 to facilitating college entrance exam cheating and bribing coaches to secure his clients' children's admission as phony athletes. Fifty-three people have pleaded guilty, including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Two parents were convicted in one trial, while another was acquitted in June.

Prosecutors claimed that in exchange for around $200,000 in bribes, Vavic helped mislead USC admissions officials into believing unqualified students belonged on his championship water polo team. Much of that money, $100,000, was in exchange for designating the son of a private equity financier as a recruit, prosecutors said.

Because that money went to a USC account that funded Vavic's team, Talawani said prosecutors needed to prove it not just benefited Vavic but harmed USC's interests. Yet she said a prosecutor in his closing argument wrongly suggested jurors could convict Vavic based solely on a misrepresentation and professional benefits he gained and nothing more.

"And, however distasteful, there is nothing inherently illegal about a private institution accepting money in exchange for a student's admission," Talwani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)