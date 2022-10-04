W Cape to offer 500 qualified Grade R teachers a permanent post

In anticipation of World Teachers' Day on Wednesday, the Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) announced it will offer up to 500 qualified Grade R teachers a permanent post, with service benefits, from 1 January 2023.

According to the department, this forms part of the provincial department's commitment to expanding access to Grade R and boosting early learning in the Western Cape.

"This is a major step forward and reflects the importance of Grade R as part of the foundation phase, which has been identified as a priority by our department."

Early learning, according to the department, makes all the difference to a child's later school grades.

"We must make sure the basics are in place during this phase, if we want to see improved results in later schooling years, particularly matric."

The department said the employment offer applies to teachers who are already employed at a school in a subsidised Grade R position and meet the required teaching qualification to be appointed as a post-level 1 teacher.

The WCDE announced that the appointment of these teachers will cost about R321 million over the next three years, which is a significant additional investment into Grade R.

"It adds to the steps we have already taken to improve foundation phase outcomes, such as the additional time allocated to reading and maths to reverse learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic."

A detailed circular was sent to schools on 27 September 2022, outlining the requirements and process to be followed for the appointments.

According to the department, these teachers will be required to provide their documents for vetting, which must be uploaded to the appointment system by 14 October 2022.

Meanwhile, a qualification process that will pave the way for underqualified Grade R practitioners to obtain the required qualifications for appointment is currently underway.

"This move demonstrates our firm commitment to strengthening early learning in our province, and to supporting our teachers who play such a pivotal role in our children's lives," the department said.

"The teachers of the Western Cape are our department's most valuable asset, and we must do all that we can to support them."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release