Left Menu

U.S. fund managers bet on poker while market wagers loom large

The tournament was organized by brothers Michael Sabat, managing director at Raymond James, and John Sabat of hedge fund Point72 Cubist Systematic Strategies. The evening allowed participants to set aside concerns about the bear market for stocks, surging inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine, which are fueling market volatility and creating plenty of trading opportunities.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 03:49 IST
U.S. fund managers bet on poker while market wagers loom large

Hundreds of hedge fund managers and traders gathered at New York's Gotham Hall ballroom on Thursday, fixated on their big bets - in poker, not markets. The money managers were gathered for a charity tournament to play a card game that, in some circles, is taken almost as seriously as their day jobs. As a DJ blasted music, competitors spent the evening shoulder-to-shoulder, setting aside work for play.

But others could not help but discuss the tumult sweeping through equities, bonds and currencies. Boaz Weinstein, founder of hedge fund Saba Capital, would not predict when the stock market would reach a bottom. "Anyone who gives you an answer is not modest because nobody knows with this market," Weinstein said between rounds at the 12th annual "Take 'Em To School" tournament. The event raised almost $2 million for Education Reform Now, a nonprofit organization that promotes improvement in public education. The tournament was organized by brothers Michael Sabat, managing director at Raymond James, and John Sabat of hedge fund Point72 Cubist Systematic Strategies.

The evening allowed participants to set aside concerns about the bear market for stocks, surging inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine, which are fueling market volatility and creating plenty of trading opportunities. "There's so much going on in the markets now that it's difficult not to talk about it here, but it is a fun competition," said hedge fund manager John Petry of Sessa Capital.

Hedge funds are down 6.18% this year through September, according to data provider HFR. The tournament also offered a distraction from turmoil swirling around lender Credit Suisse and, separately, Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. One player drew parallels between the card table and business.

"I don't know if Musk will buy Twitter," said a derivatives trader who asked not to be identified. "I hope he does, but I'd bet he's a good poker player - you never know what's really on his mind." Roughly 400 attendees were spread out over about 30 tables under a massive domed ceiling modeled after ancient Rome's Pantheon. Wall Street's Morgan Stanley sponsored a table, as did famed hedge funds Pershing Square Capital Management and Third Point. They ate corn dogs and gyoza for starters, then steak and chicken for entrees.

The champion was crowned after 1 a.m. The winner turned out not to be a hedge fund manager, professional poker player or even a banker. She was Alejandra Cata, a real estate agent and model, who was playing in only her second-ever competition. "I played aggressively and decisively. I also got good cards," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022