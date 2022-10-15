Physiotherapists inseparable part of public health sector: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday emphasised the role being played by physiotherapists in the public health sector.

Considering their role, the State government came up with a notification to form the Allied and Healthcare Professional Committee. The government initiated the formation of a preliminary panel which ensures physiotherapists become registered healthcare professionals, he said. ''Clinical practitioners will come under the uniform guidelines of the platform. It will guarantee quality education and attain more national and international recognition,'' Vijayan said after inaugurating the 2nd national conference of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) at a function here.

He said the physiotherapists' way of treatment is something which requires excellent exertion. Health Minister Veena George, who delivered the keynote address, said as per the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professional Act, a State council for physiotherapists is being formed.

"It's hard to describe how much confidence physiotherapy and a qualified physiotherapist instilled in a patient, '' she said. Experts, researchers, and decision-makers in the field of physiotherapy as well as various corporates exhibited and exchanged their knowledge, experience, services and innovations.

A key objective of the meeting is to build a community that improves the health and well-being of society while uplifting the profession as well.

"We are conducting this conference to promote physiotherapy in Kerala. The council ensures only qualified registered physiotherapists will be practiced which is very important for the common people of Kerala to avail good and quality healthcare,'' said Dr. Sanjiv K Jha, IAP national president and organising chairperson of 2nd national conference of IAP, 2022.

A media conclave, held as part of the conference, focused on the importance and future of physiotherapy.

