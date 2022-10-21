Cancel recognition of school after girl gets sexually assaulted: Minister

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed officials to immediately cancel the recognition of the school here as a kindergarten girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver working for the principal. On Tuesday, the girl's mother complained to the police that her daughter told her that she had some pain in her legs. Subsequently, it came to light that a man working in the school took her to a room on the premises and sexually assaulted her.

The parents rushed to the school to enquire. As they were entering the premises, the girl identified the person who had harassed her. The man turned out to be the driver of the school principal, police said.

The driver was arrested, the police said.

The incident led to protests by parents and political parties.

Expressing anguish, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the State government.

