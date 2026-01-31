US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. ‌State Department has approved the ⁠potential sale of Patriot advanced capability-3 missile ​segment enhancement missiles ‍and related equipment to Saudi Arabia ⁠for ‌an ⁠estimated cost of $9 ‍billion, the Pentagon said ​on Friday.

The principal ⁠contractor for the ⁠sale is Lockheed Martin Corp, the ⁠Pentagon said in ⁠a ‌statement.

