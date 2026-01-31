US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 06:19 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot advanced capability-3 missile segment enhancement missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $9 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor for the sale is Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.
