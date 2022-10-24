Left Menu

Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, says Kerala CM

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 24-10-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 12:22 IST
Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, says Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine universities in the state.

Vijayan said the Governor has no such powers and accused him of acting against the Constitution and the essence of democracy.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Governor's move was an encroachment on the powers of a democratically elected government, and the universities that are supposed to be academically independent.

A day after Khan kicked up a political storm seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine varsities in the state, Vijayan said it was an unusual move and accused him of ''waging war'' with an intention to ''destroy'' the universities in the state.

''It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself,'' the Chief Minister said, adding that the chancellor has no authority to seek their resignations.

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here for being contrary to University Grants Commission regulations, Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, also issued directions for the resignations to reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022