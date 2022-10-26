Left Menu

Rajasthan approves Rs 36 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 govt-run residential schools

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:49 IST
Rajasthan approves Rs 36 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 govt-run residential schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government sanctioned Rs 36.56 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools across the state, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the amount in compliance with the announcement made during the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23.

Gehlot had announced the financial provision for digital libraries and other necessary facilities for classes 9 to 12 in residential educational institutes and selected schools under various departments in view of the importance of digital learning in today's scenario, the statement said.

With this, digital libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established in various residential schools, multipurpose hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Schools run under the Tribal Area Development Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Minority Affairs and the School Education Department, among others.

The government is taking several decisions to promote information technology in education, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022